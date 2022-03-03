STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar briefs consultative panel on Ukraine crisis, opposition leaders say stand united with government

The meeting of the 21-member committee, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by nine MPs from six parties and came in for fulsome praise from some leaders.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The opposition stands united with the government, several leaders said on Thursday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the consultative committee of his ministry on Russia's attack on Ukraine and the evacuation of students from the war-hit nation.

The meeting of the 21-member committee, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by nine MPs from six parties and came in for fulsome praise from some leaders.

"We all are united," Tharoor told reporters after the meeting that was also attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party colleague Anand Sharma.

"Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on #Ukraine. My thanks to @DrSJaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions &concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run," he added in a tweet.

"...Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost," Tharoor said.

Echoing him, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the meeting as "very good".

"We were well briefed and stand united with the government," she said YSR Congress MP Beeseti Venkata Satyavathi said the ministry in the meeting assured the MPs that stranded students would be evacuated in the next few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp