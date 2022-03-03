STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses MVA government of being devoted to Dawood Ibrahim

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there were enough documents to prove Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's links with Dawood Ibrahim.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was devoted to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, a key conspirator in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here, Fadnavis claimed that there were enough documents to prove state minister Nawab Malik's links with Dawood.

"The MVA government is devoted to Dawood Ibrahim. There are enough documents to prove Nawab Malik's links with Dawood," Fadnavis alleged, stating that the BJP will not let the budget session function till Malik is removed from the cabinet.

The BJP has been demanding the ouster of state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood and his aides.

"The government is overtly sympathetic to the people who attacked Mumbai. I wonder if the Shiv Sena, despite being in power, is going soft on those who entered into some land deal with the Mumbai blasts accused," the former chief minister claimed.

