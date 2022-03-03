Greens worry over draft building rules

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to exempt building construction work from the environment appraisal process, the Environment ministry has come up with a draft standard approval procedure for the sector with serious concerns being raised by environment experts.

According to the union environment ministry, the draft Building Construction Environment Management Regulations, 2022 was necessitated to put in place “standardised, outcome based and quantifiable regulations so as to bring in transparency in approach and encourage ease of doing business”.

The ministry had constituted an Expert Committee In January 2021 to examine and recommend regulations for building construction and township projects and it examined the existing local bye-laws of states along with existing regulatory regime for granting Environment Clearance and submitted a report on the proposed regulation for environment protection.

The present standard approval procedure for the building construction sector is in continuity to similar procedures already in place for some other sectors to ensure ease of doing business.