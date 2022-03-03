STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Have united with Akhilesh to ensure BJP's ouster from Uttar Pradesh: PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav

PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav said the uncle-nephew have come together in view of the demand from the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said he has united with the Samajwadi Party president and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to ensure the ouster of the BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Speaking at a joint rally of SP alliance parties in Varanasi on Thursday, Yadav said the “chacha-bhatija” (uncle-nephew) have come together in view of the demand from the people of the state.

"When I had started touring the state, there was only one demand from you all (people) that 'chacha-bhatija' should unite and only then BJP government in UP can be removed. Friends, I agreed to your call. Akhilesh and I are united and now you (people) have to make the decision by removing the BJP from the state on March 10 through your vote," Yadav said.

The former UP minister said he has asked all his supporters to ensure the rout of the BJP in this assembly election and ensure victory of the alliance candidate from all seats.

"The people of the state have resolved that nobody can stop Akhilesh Yadav from becoming the chief minister of UP as leader of this alliance. Once he becomes the CM, the state's development would be ensured and those who have looted UP in last five years will be eliminated from the state," Yadav added.

The SP chief is holding a mega show of strength in Varanasi on Thursday through a joint rally with his alliance partners.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also joined him for the event.

Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD, Keshav Dev Maurya of the Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), Shivpal Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Chauhan of the Janwadi Party (Socialist) besides leaders of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have joined the opposition programme in Varanasi on Thursday.

The event coincides with the sixth phase of assembly polls in the state.

The seventh and last phase of the polls will take place on March 7.

Election results will be declared on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Shivpal Yadav PSPL Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp