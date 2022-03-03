Have united with Akhilesh to ensure BJP's ouster from Uttar Pradesh: PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav

By PTI

VARANASI: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said he has united with the Samajwadi Party president and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav to ensure the ouster of the BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Speaking at a joint rally of SP alliance parties in Varanasi on Thursday, Yadav said the “chacha-bhatija” (uncle-nephew) have come together in view of the demand from the people of the state.

"When I had started touring the state, there was only one demand from you all (people) that 'chacha-bhatija' should unite and only then BJP government in UP can be removed. Friends, I agreed to your call. Akhilesh and I are united and now you (people) have to make the decision by removing the BJP from the state on March 10 through your vote," Yadav said.

The former UP minister said he has asked all his supporters to ensure the rout of the BJP in this assembly election and ensure victory of the alliance candidate from all seats.

"The people of the state have resolved that nobody can stop Akhilesh Yadav from becoming the chief minister of UP as leader of this alliance. Once he becomes the CM, the state's development would be ensured and those who have looted UP in last five years will be eliminated from the state," Yadav added.

The SP chief is holding a mega show of strength in Varanasi on Thursday through a joint rally with his alliance partners.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also joined him for the event.

Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD, Keshav Dev Maurya of the Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), Shivpal Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Chauhan of the Janwadi Party (Socialist) besides leaders of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have joined the opposition programme in Varanasi on Thursday.

The event coincides with the sixth phase of assembly polls in the state.

The seventh and last phase of the polls will take place on March 7.

Election results will be declared on March 10.