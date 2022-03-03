STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla approaches HC seeking to quash FIR by Pune police

Shukla, who is currently posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone, filed the petition earlier this week.

Published: 03rd March 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against her at Bund Garden police station in Pune last month in the illegal phone-tapping case.

Shukla, who is currently posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone, filed the petition earlier this week through her counsel Sameer Nangre.

The petition is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.

The FIR was filed against Shukla on February 26 under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act for alleged illegal tapping of phones of politicians between 2015 and 2019 during her tenure as the Pune police commissioner.

Seeking to quash the FIR, the IPS officer has said in her plea that she was being "falsely implicated" in the case and that she was a victim of "political vendetta".

Shukla, who was posted as Pune police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018, is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmi Shukla Bombay High Court
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp