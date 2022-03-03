Manipur’s BJP govt paid 'bribes' of Rs 16.6 crore to militants to retain power, alleges Congress

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Thursday alleged that Manipur’s BJP-led government paid over Rs 16.6 crore to some militant groups in peace mode in violation of the election model code of conduct to ensure the party retains power in the state.

“In a shocking and flagrant violation of the Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct, Manipur government released Rs 15,70,32,000 to banned militant groups under suspension of operation (Soo) on 1/2/2022 and another Rs 92,65,950 on 1/3/2022. These payments have been released by the Union Home Ministry and made by the state government,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

He said the payments “ensured” the first phase elections in the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi on February 28 were not free, fair and peaceful.

These “bribes” to Soo groups will also influence the elections in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts in the second and final phase on March 5, Ramesh said.

He accused the BJP of buying elections in Manipur, spreading fear, intimidating voters and indulging in corruption to remain in power.

“It shows the principles of the double-engine BJP government. These payments have taken place when the majority of state government employees have not received salaries for two months, mid-day meal cooks have not been paid for 18 months, majority of former state government employees have not received their pensions in the last six months and almost all pensioners have not received their retirement benefits,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the BJP petitioned the EC demanding re-poll in 23 polling stations falling under two constituencies after alleging that insurgent groups National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM and some other tribal rebel groups, which signed separate Soo agreements with the government, captured booths, destroyed EVMs and intimidated voters.

The BJP alleged that in one of the incidents in Saitu constituency, the Congress candidate along with his armed associates had forcibly entered a polling area and destroyed an EVM. The party alleged they threatened the polling personnel and created a riot-like situation.

Two days ago, four non-BJP candidates of Henglep seat in Churachandpur had jointly moved the EC with similar allegations. They had named some of the Soo groups in their complaint.