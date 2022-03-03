STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Case against priest for 'not allowing' Dalit woman to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: A case was registered on Thursday against a priest and two women for allegedly stopping a Dalit woman from offering prayers at a Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

The woman, a college student, alleged that she was not allowed to offer prayers at a public temple at Temla village on Mahashivratri due to her caste.

Casteist slurs were also used against her, she claimed.

A case was registered against the temple priest and two other women under the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act, officials said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet.

TAGS
Mahashivratri Caste Atrocities Caste Crimes
India Matters
Comments

