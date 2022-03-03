STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna Sahib priest requests PM for corridor around gurdwara

The government has to make a master plan and develop it. The project could cost around Rs 500 crore,” he said.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib, one of the five high priests of Sikhs, has demanded a galliara (corridor) around the historic gurdwara at Patna, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, on the lines of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. He also wants renaming of the Grand Trunk Road as Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg. 

These demands were raised by Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar of Patna Sahib, at a meeting of prominent Sikh personalities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, just before the Punjab assembly polls. “Around 5 km area around the gurdwara will have to be cleared for the corridor. The government has to make a master plan and develop it. The project could cost around Rs 500 crore,” he said.

Giani Ranjit Singh’s letter to the PM said the Sikhs now look towards fixing of date for the 400th birth celebration of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. “We are eager and ready to celebrate the occasion at Patna Saheb under your guidance...(and) propose to construct a galliara around Takht Patna on the line of Harmandir Sahib,” it says.  Several government decisions have touched the heart of Sikhs, the letter said, citing the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and withdrawal of GST on langars in gurdwaras.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
priests of Sikhs galliara gurdwara Golden Temple complex Patna
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp