PM Narendra Modi calls BJP's rivals dynasts, says they are still stuck in old politics of alliances with mafia

PM Narendra Modi said according to reports, the people of Uttar Pradesh have already wiped out dynasts.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDAULI: Attacking the BJP's rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed their alliances as "adulterated" and said these "dynasts" are still stuck in the old politics of tie-ups with the mafia.

Addressing a rally here for the assembly polls in the state, he said in the past seven years, the BJP has done many important works to ensure everyone's development and make sure benefits of government schemes reach the needy.

"Instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste, we practised politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said and asserted that the BJP's alliance is with the people of Chandauli.

"The alliance of the opposition is 'milawati gatbandhan' (adulterated alliance) while our alliance is with the people. In front of BJP's alliance, the alliance of dynasts could not stand," he said.

Modi said that instead of mere announcements, the BJP government ensured benefits of schemes reached the needy, while these "dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia".

"Their (the BJP's rivals) alliance is for 'satta bhog' (to enjoy power) but our is for 'rashtra nirman' (nation building) and we take everyone along only to serve," he said.

Modi said according to reports, the people of the state have already wiped out these dynasts.

He was campaigning for the last and seventh phase (March 7) of the assembly polls which started on February 10.

