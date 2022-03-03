STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine

The students shared their experiences with PM Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine and hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.

The students shared their experiences with Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

The government has already sent four Union ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine as India's "special envoys" to coordinate the evacuation efforts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Russia Attacks Ukraine
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp