Ukraine crisis: Rajasthan HC seeks explanation from Centre, Gehlot government over evacuation plans

The Bench of Ashok Gaur sought the explanation hearing a petition filed by Bhagirath Rathore and Deepak Bhargava, who were worried about the safe return of their children.

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A single-judge Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has sought an explanation from the Centre and the state government over the plans to evacuate medical students stranded in Ukraine.

Advocate General M S Singhvi told the court that sincere efforts are being made under the Operation Ganga to bring back those stranded there.

Additional Solicitor General R D Rastogi while appearing for the Centre said necessary information with regard to students belonging to Rajasthan, if furnished to him, then he would be in a better position to tell the court how many students and other people from the state have come back so far and what needs to be done in future.

M S Singhvi submitted before the court that he will have consultation with the additional chief secretary (home) and try to get information in this regard.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 5.

