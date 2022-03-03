You cannot stop private investment only in Kerala: Sitaram Yechury

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: No anti-BJP party, including the Congress, is untouchable when the Lok Sabha elections come. However, there will only be electoral adjustments based on each state's political scenario, says CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

In an interview with TNIE, Yechury also said when private investment is welcomed everywhere in the country, one cannot stop it only in Kerala. "We only need to ensure that the terms are beneficial for the state in the long run."

Excerpts.



Q. At the party's state conference, you spoke about why the BJP should be defeated. Do you see the emergence of a third front?

A. Whether it's a third front, fourth front or regional front, these are concepts that usually emerge just before elections. But in reality, looking at historical experience, whenever an alternative government was formed, the front came into existence only post-elections.

For the sake of India and its Constitution, the BJP government must go. An alliance of electoral understanding at the state level and not at the national level is the need of the hour. At the state level, the best combination of secular forces should come to power for this and that's what we are working on.

Only after the elections, a national-level picture will emerge, as a broader understanding is required. Our objective is the broadest possible alliance of secular forces.

In some states, there can't be an alliance. For example, there can't be an alliance with Mamata (Banerjee) in West Bengal. I think even Congress will find it difficult (to do so).

When the numbers fall in place at the Centre, then the alternative front will emerge. The primary objective is to

defeat the BJP at the national level.

Q. There have been reports that the state unit and central CPM are at loggerheads over Congress.

A. It's clear in the draft political resolution unanimously approved by the party, including the Kerala unit. There's no tussle between the Kerala CPM and the central leadership. During elections, the approach is to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes with the broadest possible unity of secular forces. In many states, regional parties are the major variable force to defeat the BJP. If those parties have an understanding with the Congress, we've no problem.

In today's scenario, Congress stands considerably weakened. It's unable to rally all secular forces onto its side. The fight against the BJP should be firmly on the basis of secularism vs communalism. Opting for soft Hindutva could prove counter-productive. This has always been our stance. We need to isolate and defeat the BJP. Isolation has to be done at the mass level, while it can be defeated only through elections.

Q. In short, the CPM doesn't think that no non-BJP party including Congress is untouchable.

A. No one is untouchable, but there will not be any political alliance, but only electoral adjustments.

Q. The party has presented a development document at the conference and has drawn criticism over a change in policy.

A. Never has the CPM said it's against private investment. What are the terms? Is it in the interest of the state or will it end up in mere looting? The terms need to be examined.

When private investment is welcomed everywhere in India, you cannot stop its inflow only in Kerala. Indian law allows it. Private investors will not come to Kerala based on Pinarayi's face or my face. They'll come only if they sense profit.

What needs to be ensured here is that the profit is mutually beneficial or not at the expense of the people of Kerala.





'It's a war between Russia and US-NATO' Q. There is criticism within the party that the CPM hasn't taken a strong stance on the Ukraine issue. A. First, the CPM has reiterated that this war of invasion is wrong and should be stopped immediately. Whatever be the provocation, war is not the solution. It should be resolved through diplomatic discussions. Secondly, it's not a war between Russia and Ukraine. It's a war between Russia and the US-NATO forces. Ukraine is only the stage where this is being played out. The issue goes back to the disintegration of the Soviet Union. The US can't shy away from its responsibility of being the initial trigger.