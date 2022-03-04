STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2,000 km of rail network will be brought under 'Kavach' in 2022-'23: Railway Minister

'Kavach', which literally means armour, is being promoted by the Railways as the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

Published: 04th March 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: 'Kavach', the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, will be deployed across the entire rail network beginning with 2,000 km in the 2022-23 fiscal and will be rolled out in 4,000 to 5,000 km every subsequent year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

'Kavach', which literally means armour, is being promoted by the Railways as the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

Announced in the 2022 Union Budget as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, 2,000 km of rail network is planned to be brought under 'Kavach' for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.

"In the budget, 2,000 km has been approved and in subsequent years 'Kavach' will be deployed in 4,000-5,000 km every year," Vaishnaw told reporters after inspecting the working of 'Kavach' between the Lingampalli-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division, South Central Railway.

It is designed, developed and manufactured in India and will be deployed in India and exported to the world, he said.

So far, 'Kavach' has been deployed on over 1,098 route km and 65 locos in ongoing projects of the South Central Railway.

'Kavach' is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

Trains will also stop on their own when the digital system notices any manual error like "jumping" of the red signal or any other malfunction.

'Kavach' is developed by Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kavach Indian railway Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp