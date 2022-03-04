STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2024 elections in mind, KCR meets Swamy, Tikait in Delhi

According to the individuals privy to the matter, Rao is likely to meet with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to talk about possible alliance of parties. 

Published: 04th March 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stepped up his efforts to unite Opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 General Elections. On Thursday, he met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait over lunch in Delhi. 

Rao has been camping in the national capital for the last two days along with his daughter and senior party leader K Kavitha, Minister V Srinivas Goud, MP J Santosh Kumar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar. Tikait told the media later that he had discussed farmers’ issues and various welfare schemes for farmers in Telangana.

“There was no discussion on politics. It was purely related to the welfare of farmers. Rao is willing to give compensation to families of farmers who were martyred during the Kisan Movement. He also told us about various other schemes run by the state government like free power for agriculture. I will be meeting CMs of States to introduce similar relief for cultivators,” he said. 

However, Swamy couldn’t be reached for the comment. According to the individuals privy to the matter, Rao is likely to meet with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to talk about possible alliance of parties. After the meeting, Kavitha posted two separate videos of Swamy and Tikait arriving at Rao’s residence in Delhi.“Rajya Sabha member and noted Economist Subramanian Swamy met with Telangana CM KCR Garu in New Delhi today,” said her tweet.

The development came after his visit to Mumbai last month where he held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Rao had already had discussions with West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin.

Rao may soon meet with other opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Janata Dal (secular) president and Rajya Sabha MP HD Deve Gowda.Rao has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues and had announced plans to unite various political parties against the BJP government.

It may be recalled here that in November 2021, Rao announced Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the around 750 farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Rao announced a total of Rs 22.50 crore solatium.

Tikait later tweeted: 
“The Telangana government will soon organise a programme and provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the martyrs of the farmers’ movement. But, the Central government is playing a hide and seek game with the farmers”.

