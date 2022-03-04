After Defence Expo, now IAF postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed Exercise Vayu Shakti that was scheduled to take place at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, government officials said on Friday.

However, they did not share the reason for deferring the exercise.

Earlier during the day, the Ministry of Defence said premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 14, has been postponed as participants are experiencing problems related to logistics.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations.

The last one took place in 2019.

A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities at this year's exercise, the officials noted.

The Rafale aircraft was scheduled to participate at Exercise Vayu Shakti for the first time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.