Amid poll schedule, Modi interacts with students returned from Ukraine

The PM met the students at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi in the evening.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi meets students returned from Ukraine, in Varanasi | Pti

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  PM Narendra Modi on Thursday wrapped up his hectic day in Uttar Pradesh after addressing two poll rallies in Jaunpur and Chandauli by interacting with a group of students who recently returned to various parts of the state from war-torn Ukraine.

The PM met the students at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi in the evening. “I can understand the mental state you have gone through at such a young age,” said Modi during his brief interaction with the students.  The students also shared how they experienced the power of the Tricolour.

“As we were getting special treatment by Ukrainian forces, the students from Pakistan, Turkey, Nigeria and many other countries also mounted Indian flag on their buses so that they could reach borders safely,” they said. 

