Businessman accuses Param Bir Singh, MSRDC MD of extortion, seeks police probe

Anil Vedmheta, the complaint, sought the registration of FIR against Singh, Mopalwar as well as former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma.

Published: 04th March 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh outside a court in Thane. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A businessman has filed a complaint of extortion against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, MD of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Radheshyam Mopalwar and others.

An application for FIR was submitted by the complainant's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh to senior police inspector of Santacruz police station but no FIR has been registered yet, an official said.

Vedmheta was falsely named in an extortion and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case registered at Kalwa police station, the application said.

The accused then took away his business stock worth Rs 5 crore on promise of withdrawing the fake MCOCA case, it alleged.

Param Bir Singh is facing at least five extortion cases in Mumbai and Thane.

In March last year he had accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

In December 2021 Singh was suspended from service.

