Can we ask Putin to stop the war? CJI to advocate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana took note of the submissions of a senior advocate that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

“Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility,” senior advocate AM Dar told the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

“What can the Court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?. On social media, I saw some videos,’’ the CJI remarked. It later asked Venugopal to consider extending help to the stranded students.

Dar pointed out that most of the students were girls and they were suffering in freezing temperatures. He added around 30 girl students are stuck at the Ukranian border for about six days without food.