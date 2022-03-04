STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can we ask Putin to stop the war? CJI to advocate

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana took note of the submissions of a senior advocate  that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

“Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility,” senior advocate AM Dar told the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

“What can the Court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?. On social media, I saw some videos,’’ the CJI remarked. It later asked Venugopal  to consider extending help to the stranded students.

Dar pointed out that most of the students were girls and they were suffering in freezing temperatures. He added around 30 girl students are stuck at the Ukranian border for about six days without food. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NV Ramana KK Venugopal Ukraine War Vladimir Putin
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp