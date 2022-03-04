STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to States/UTs: Cover open wells around forest to safeguard wild animals

The officials of the Chhattisgarh Forest Department appreciated that the remedial measure to cover the open wells will equally be supportive in saving and restoring the biodiversity of the region.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden of all states and union territories to initiate action to ensure covering of open wells located in and around the forests to safeguard the wild animals from getting killed or maimed.

In response to the Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi who raised the concerns over the unsecured wells that has emerged as another threat to wildlife leading to their casualties and serious injuries, the union ministry stressing the need for their protection and safety has asked all states and UTs to cover the open wells.

“Open wells in and around forests may prove to be a hazard to wildlife, leading to death or permanent disablement of wild animals”, stated Rakesh Kumar Jagenia, deputy inspector general of forests (Wild Life) MoEF&CC in his circular underlining the concerns raised by Singhvi.

Around the forested region, the buffer zones, which mark the transition between forest areas and human habitation, are dotted with uncovered open wells, many remaining dry after the monsoon. With the wild animals competing over the decreasing prey base and territory are forced to venture out into human settlements and also put them at risk of falling into uncovered wells.

“In India, hundreds of wild animals including leopards, jackals, civets, wolves, jungle cats, hyenas, elephant calves, bears among others die every year after accidentally felling into open wells in and around forests. Several animals die, many sustained enduring disabilities are unfit to be released back into the wild and kept either at a rescue centre or zoo as they cannot fend for themselves. So there is a pressing need to cover such unsecured wells or at least construct safety walls around it as a viable alternative”, Singhvi had written in his appeal to the MoEF&CC.

The officials of the Chhattisgarh Forest Department appreciated that the remedial measure to cover the open wells will equally be supportive in saving and restoring the biodiversity of the region.

