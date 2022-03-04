STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO-developed monolithic microwave integrated circuits on board EOS04 satellite

The circuits have been used in radar imaging modules of the satellite, the ministry said in a statement.

Published: 04th March 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only (Credit: ISRO)(Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Monolithic microwave integrated circuits developed by the DRDO are on board the EOS04 satellite launched on February 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Defence Ministry stated on Friday.

"The use of indigenously designed and developed MMICs (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits ) is an important step towards Atmanibhar Bharat," it said.

The satellite is designed to provide high-quality images for applications such as forestry, agriculture, hydrology, soil moisture and flood mapping.

