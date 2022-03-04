STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Figment of her imagination': CBI refutes Indrani Mukerjea's claim that daughter Sheena Bora is alive

Mukerjea had recently submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court, claiming that Bora is alive.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The CBI has said that Indrani Mukerjea's plea claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, is alive, is a "figment of her imagination" and "next to impossible".

Mukerjea had recently submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court, claiming that Bora is alive.

In the application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea had sought that the CBI and prosecution be directed to file an affidavit in response.

Mukerjea claimed that Asha Korke, a former police inspector lodged in Byculla women's prison in an extortion case, has allegedly told her that in June, 2021 she had met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora in Srinagar.

The probe agency, in its response last week, stated after conducting a thorough investigation it had filed a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets against Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, Shyamvar Rai and Peter Mukerjea under various sections of the IPC including murder.

"Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial," the CBI said.

It further stated that there was ample oral, documentary, medical and scientific evidence on record proving the complicity of the accused.

The central probe agency said the accused has the prime role in committing the murder of her own daughter by strangling her and setting the body ablaze.

All evidence - oral, documentary and scientific - clearly establishes that Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused, who hatched the conspiracy to murder Bora and executed the same with the help of co-accused, it said.

There is no substance in her plea.

It is a cooked up story either by the accused or by the so-called Asha Korke, the probe agency said.

Since Bora had been strangled to death, it is impossible that she is alive and living somewhere in Kashmir and she spoke to Korke, it said.

It is nothing but a figment of imagination of Mukerjea or Korke, it said, adding that the application is "far-fetched".

It cannot be believed as the investigation has concluded.

Despite having every inch of evidence pointing out the same, the accused has the audacity to make the wildest of claims, the CBI stated in its affidavit.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora CBI
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp