'Figment of her imagination': CBI refutes Indrani Mukerjea's claim that daughter Sheena Bora is alive

By PTI

MUMBAI: The CBI has said that Indrani Mukerjea's plea claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, is alive, is a "figment of her imagination" and "next to impossible".

Mukerjea had recently submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court, claiming that Bora is alive.

In the application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea had sought that the CBI and prosecution be directed to file an affidavit in response.

Mukerjea claimed that Asha Korke, a former police inspector lodged in Byculla women's prison in an extortion case, has allegedly told her that in June, 2021 she had met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora in Srinagar.

The probe agency, in its response last week, stated after conducting a thorough investigation it had filed a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets against Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, Shyamvar Rai and Peter Mukerjea under various sections of the IPC including murder.

"Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial," the CBI said.

It further stated that there was ample oral, documentary, medical and scientific evidence on record proving the complicity of the accused.

The central probe agency said the accused has the prime role in committing the murder of her own daughter by strangling her and setting the body ablaze.

All evidence - oral, documentary and scientific - clearly establishes that Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused, who hatched the conspiracy to murder Bora and executed the same with the help of co-accused, it said.

There is no substance in her plea.

It is a cooked up story either by the accused or by the so-called Asha Korke, the probe agency said.

Since Bora had been strangled to death, it is impossible that she is alive and living somewhere in Kashmir and she spoke to Korke, it said.

It is nothing but a figment of imagination of Mukerjea or Korke, it said, adding that the application is "far-fetched".

It cannot be believed as the investigation has concluded.

Despite having every inch of evidence pointing out the same, the accused has the audacity to make the wildest of claims, the CBI stated in its affidavit.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.