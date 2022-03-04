Former Army Chief General SF Rodrigues passes away

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Army Chief General SF Rodrigues, who was instrumental in expanding the role of women into the Indian Army, passed away on Friday.

Indian Army in a statement said, “It is informed with profound grief that General SF Rodrigues (retd) passed away at Panjim, Goa today. General Sunith Francis Rodrigues (retd) was the 15th Chief of Army Staff from 01 July 1990 to 30 June 1993.” He was also the 26th Governor of Punjab and the 13th Administrator of Chandigarh.

General SF Rodrigues, a Goan, was born in Mumbai and educated in St Xavier’s High School, Fort Mumbai. He was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1952. He had an illustrious military carrier in the Regiment of Artillery spanning over four decades. He was Chief of Army Staff from July 1, 1990, to June 30, 1993.

His tenure as the Governor of Punjab and Administrative of Chandigarh was from November 16 2004 to January 22, 2010.

The General Officer had participated in the Sino-Indian War of 1962, Indo-Pakistan War 1965, and Indo-Pak War 1971. General Rodrigues was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his dedication and service.

Mentioning the General’s role in taking up the cause of women in the forces, the Army said, “The General was also instrumental in the induction of Women in the serving area of the Army in 1991, marking an important step towards empowering women to serve their country.”

Post superannuation, General SF Rodrigues was appointed as a Member of, the National Security Advisory Board. He is survived by his wife Jean Rodrigues, sons Captain Neal Rodrigues and Dr Mark Rodrigues, and daughter Dr Susan Viswanathan.

The last rites of General Rodrigues will to be held at Moksha Crematorium St Inez Panaji on March 7.