Four Hotel staff killed in Gurugram accident

The accident took place at around 12.45am on Arjun Marg at Golf Course Road.  

Police arrested Harsh Singh of Sector 43 who was driving the car and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Four staffers of a restaurant were killed after their two motorcycles were hit by a speeding car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
A speeding Skoda Rapid car coming from Sikanderpur rammed into both the motorcycles at high speed from behind. One of the victims was dragged by the car for some distance and died on the spot, while three others were declared brought dead at a private hospital in Sector 56.

The victims worked as staffers at a restaurant in Qutub Plaza Market in DLF Phase I.  The impact of the collision was such that both the bikes were crushed, the airbags of the car burst and the front portion of the vehicle completely damaged.

The police arrested Harsh Singh (36) of Sector 43 who was driving the car and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Singh works as the sales manager with a private firm. He was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Kumar of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal Singh of Uttarakhand, and Jitendra Mondal and Rajnish Mondal of Bihar and their bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem. All the victims worked in one restaurant. Govind was a delivery boy, Rajnish a cleaner, Gopal Singh a waiter and Jitendra the head cook.

A case of culpable homicide and motor vehicle act has been registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station.  “We have registered a case against the car driver and taken his blood sample. We are investigating the case and action will be taken,’’ said a police official.
 

