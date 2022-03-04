STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government may consider accommodating returnees in Indian medical colleges

According to the sources, the government’s focus right now is on bringing people back from Ukraine and it will look into the matter  of students’ future soon.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:52 AM

Students huddle together in a bunker, amidst the conflict in Ukraine (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the fate of thousands of medical students returning from Ukraine hanging in the balance, sources said the Centre may consider accommodating them in India’s medical colleges on humanitarian grounds.

According to the sources, the government’s focus right now is on bringing people back from Ukraine and it will look into the matter of students’ future soon. “We may consider their situation. It is too early to say anything. But on humanitarian grounds, something will be done, and it should be done,” a source said. 

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry, said,  “We will do what best can be done for people returning from Ukraine.” It comes after the National Medical Commission was petitioned by several doctor’s associations to consider the future of the students. The petitioners suggested that if it is difficult to accommodate them in India then they should be transferred to medical colleges in other countries under a special provision. 

