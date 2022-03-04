STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurdwaras, temples in Poland reach out to tired students

Gurdwaras and temples in Warsaw are coming out with food and shelter to help the stream of tired Indian students reaching Poland en route their journey back home.

Published: 04th March 2022

Food is served to the students arriving from Ukraine | EXPRESS

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gurdwaras and temples in Warsaw are coming out with food and shelter to help the stream of tired Indian students reaching Poland en route to their journey back home. Some are extending their humanitarian services to Ukrainians trying to escape the Russian advancement.

According to JJ Singh, a senior administrative officer of the gurdwara in Warsaw, every day around 100-300 students are crossing the border. “Many of them have taken shelter in the gurdwara where food, water and blankets have been provided to them along with space to sleep,” he added. 

Many of the students had not eaten enough after waiting for days at the Ukraine-Poland borders and were only surviving on dry fruits and biscuits, said one of the volunteers working with the langar committee. “We have designated teams who are taking care of these students,” he added. 

Union Minister VK Singh also met with the gurdwara volunteers to take stock of the preparations and to appreciate the laudable gesture. Not only this, the temple in Warsaw has also extended support for the students in Warsaw, informed Singh. “Several students have also decided to stay back in Europe and live with their relatives in different countries. We are also helping them arrange papers.” 

The gurdwara has also extended its support to the Ukrainians who are fleeing their war-torn country. According to Hemkunt Foundation director Harteerath Singh, efforts are being made to coordinate with gurdwaras in Hungary and Romania as well to provide food and shelter for those fleeing Ukraine. “I am trying to get in touch with gurdwaras in these countries but the problem is that these gurudwaras are run by old people. Unless, the youths come and volunteer, nothing much can happen,” he asserted. 

Harteerath informed that langar will also be served on trains coming from Ukraine.  “Sewa is the core for us. Langar is being served on trains in Ukraine which are going to neighbouring borders.” Meanwhile, Indians with resorts and hotels have opened the gates of their properties for the students coming.  One of them is Vijay Kumar, owner of a resort in Poland which is 30 km away from the Ukraine border. He says that even though he has asked his staff to take care of the students coming in, not many have arrived. 

