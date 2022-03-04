STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA urges PM to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges

This will also need the validation of certificate from relevant authorities so that the students' progression in Ukraine is permissible in Indian medical schools, the IMA said in the letter.

Published: 04th March 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian student studying in Ukraine takes a selfie with her mother upon her arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern about the future of medical students who have returned homfrom Ukraine, the Indian Medical Association has recommended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they be adjusted in India medical schools as a one-time measure.

In a letter to Modi on Friday, the IMA stated that such students should be permitted to go to Indian medical colleges for the remainder of their MBBS course through an "appropriate disbursed distribution", but it should not be seen as an increase in the annual intake capacity.

The IMA has recommended that this could be done following the modalities of distribution of students in other medical schools in India if an ongoing medical college is closed.

This will also need the validation of certificate from relevant authorities so that the students' progression in Ukraine is permissible in Indian medical schools, the IMA said in the letter.

"Resultantly, on passing out they will be as good as Indian medical graduates and not foreign medical graduates," it said.

It said the analogy of the proposition is drawn on the basis of explicit modality which is availed in the Indian context in case of the closure of an ongoing medical college in India.

Under such circumstances, the IMA said in the letter, that students already admitted in these colleges are "appropriately disbursed into other medical schools in India in terms of a structured procedure which is prescribed and the same is taken as a onetime exception and not to be quoted as a precedence and construed as an augmentation or increase".

The doctors' body said it is concerned about the fate and future of all these medical students admitted in Ukraine who "have turned out to be hapless victims" of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Hundreds of medical students from India admitted in various colleges in Ukraine have to abandon their courses and return home after it became dangerous to stay there due to the ongoing war between the two neighbours.

"Waiting for the things to take an appropriate shape and thereby keeping the fate of all these medical students in limbo cannot be taken as a worthwhile exercise," the letter stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association PM Modi Operation Ganga Ukraine War
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp