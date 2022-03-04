STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madras High Court expresses concern over underage driving, urges action

Justice S Kannammal hoped that the law enforcement agencies would put a stop to the recurrence of minors getting entangled in motor vehicle accidents and suffering silently.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File photo)

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over underage driving, the Madras High Court has directed the government to effectively implement the Motor Vehicles Act to prevent minors and underaged persons from driving motorised two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

Justice S Kannammal hoped that the law enforcement agencies would find ways and means, so that there may not be any such recurrence of the adolescent getting entangled in untoward incidents of motor vehicle accidents and suffer silently.

"This Court also takes judicial notice of the fact that juvenile driving is on the rise in our state (Tamil Nadu) and it is not encouraging.

Innocent lives are being lost or impaired at a young age, much to the chagrin of the lawmakers and the society as a whole," the judge said.

"Instances are galore that teenage boys indulge in bike racing without any impunity, with utter disregard to the safety of other road users. Therefore, it is high time that there should be an effective implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act to curb the menace of underage driving," Justice Kannammal added.

The court gave the direction and made the observation while rejecting a plea from Irfan, who drove a two-wheeler and met with a road accident and sustained serious injuries when he was a minor in September 2010.

He moved the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal here, which in 2017 rejected his plea for Rs 7 lakh compensation from the New India Assurance Company.

Hence, the present appeal.

Turning down the plea, the judge said though the court sympathises with the appellant for the injuries sustained by him, it will not be a ground for it to recognise or to give a stamp of approval for the act done by him in riding the two-wheeler, while he was a minor.

If the claim of the appellant is entertained, the court is afraid that it would open the floodgates and those who have no right to drive a vehicle would approach it and justify their act to be recognised resulting in a docket explosion.

"Even though Motor Vehicles Act is a benevolent legislation, as contended by the counsel for the appellant, I do not think that it would ipso facto be applied in all the cases.

Further, when there is a clear violation of policy conditions, the Insurance company cannot be burdened with the obligation of paying compensation amount to the appellant, when under law, he is not entitled to receive it."

"When the appellant himself is a tort-feasor, he is not entitled to maintain the claim petition at all. Therefore, this Court is of the view that there is no legal infirmity in the order of dismissal passed by the Tribunal," the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Underage driving Road safety
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp