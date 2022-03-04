Maharashtra Governor leaves stormy House session

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari leaving the House without completing his address to the joint session amid unprecedented chaos and sloganeering by both Opposition and treasury benches.

As soon as the governor started his speech, ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs started shouting against him for his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. BJP MLAs, on the other hand, started demanding resignation of minister Nawab Malik in connection with his property transaction allegedly linked to the ‘D-Company’.

State Congress president Nana Patole later said Koshyari had no moral right to remain at his position. NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil said the governor “left the House when the national anthem was on”. The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis countered that it had never happened that a minister who is in jail on serious charges had not been sacked.