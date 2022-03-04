STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata questions Centre's role in bringing back students from Ukraine 

Alleging that there was a delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that an adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the Centre's role in bringing back students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and expressed her concern over their condition.

Alleging that there was a delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that an adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.

"I am very much worried about the lives of Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why were steps not taken earlier?" Banerjee tweeted.

"I urge the central government that an adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students be brought back as soon as possible," she added.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Thursday said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and nearly 4,000 of them have returned to India in the last few days The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens as the overall ground situation deteriorated with gunfire, bombings and missile attacks continuing to rock various parts of the country, including its capital Kyiv.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Ukraine evacuation
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp