Mamata questions Centre's role in bringing back students from Ukraine 

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the Centre's role in bringing back students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and expressed her concern over their condition.

Alleging that there was a delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that an adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.

"I am very much worried about the lives of Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why were steps not taken earlier?" Banerjee tweeted.

"I urge the central government that an adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students be brought back as soon as possible," she added.

I am very much worried about the lives of the Indian students held up in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why was not things done earlier? (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 4, 2022

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Thursday said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and nearly 4,000 of them have returned to India in the last few days The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens as the overall ground situation deteriorated with gunfire, bombings and missile attacks continuing to rock various parts of the country, including its capital Kyiv.