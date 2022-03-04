Meerut: BJP leader, members of Hindu outfit booked for bid to create communal disharmony

By PTI

MEERUT: Police here registered a case against a BJP leader and members of a right-wing Hindu outfit for allegedly trying to create communal disharmony over the burial of a body at a graveyard.

The case was registered after a scuffle between two groups over the burial of the body at Kankarheda here on Thursday night.

Subodh Kumar, in-charge of the Kankarkheda police station, said Khairunnisa (40), a resident of Nangla Tashi, had passed away on Thursday and his family members reached the graveyard in the area to bury the body.

He said when the family members were preparing to bury the body, Dr Sagar Tomar reached the spot and stopped them, telling them that the land belongs to him.

He said he had bought the plot in October, a claim contested by the family.

Meanwhile, local BJP leader Dushyant Rohta, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Sachin Sirohi and three others reached the spot and allegedly got into a scuffle with the kin of the dead.

The officer said police controlled both sides.

He said police have registered a case against Dushyant Rohta, Sachin Sirohi and Sanjay, a resident of Brahmapuri, for attempting to create communal disharmony.