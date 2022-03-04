STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mukhtar Ansari's son threatens to 'settle account' with government officials after UP polls, FIR lodged

Abbas Ansari is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Mau on the ticket of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 04th March 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File|PTI)

By PTI

MAU: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari was on Friday booked for the violation of the election code and criminal intimidation after a purported video of him threatening to "settle the account" with government officials surfaced on social media.

Abbas Ansari is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Mau on the ticket of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has a tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

In the purported video, Abbas Ansari is seen telling a crowd during an election event that he has talked to Yadav to make sure that no transfer or posting takes place in next six months after the party comes to power in the state.

"Jo yahan hai wo yahan hi rahega, pehle hisaab-kitab hoga uske baad unke jaane ke certificate par mohar lagaya jaega (Those who are here, will remain here. First account will be settled with them and only after that their departure papers will be stamped," Ansari is purportedly seen saying in the video.

The exact location and date of the incident are not clear yet.

Mau Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said the FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 171 G (false statement in connection with an election) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sadar Kotwali over the video.

"Besides, a report of the incident has been sent to the returning officer of the Assembly constituency for further action," the officer added.

Reacting to the Mau candidate's video, the BJP tweeted, "The 'sahabzade' of the mafia has told 'babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) that no officer should be transferred before six months. Transfer will be done only after the account has been settled."

"What account is he dreaming of settling? It appears that he is not able to understand which way the wind is blowing #SP_means_hooliganism," the party said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also tweeted the video and alleged that Abbas Ansari is openly threatening the administration and police officials.

Mau goes to the polls in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

Mukhtar Ansari had been representing the seat since 1996 but he is currently in jail as he is facing trial in a number of cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari Abbas Ansari Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp