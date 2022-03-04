Narendra Dabholkar murder: Witness who was present during inquest examined

By PTI

PUNE: A witness who was present during 'inquest panchnama' was examined during the trial of Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case here on Thursday.

Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot by motorbike-borne assailants in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Dr Vasudev Parlikar, a psychiatrist who was also related to Dabholkar, was examined in the special CBI court on Thursday by both prosecution and defence, said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.

Parlikar told the court that on the date of the incident he was at Surya Hospital when he got a call about Dabholkar's death at 8.30 am.

He then reached the Sassoon general hospital, and at police's request he became an inquest panch (witness), he stated.

He was taken to the post-mortem room and shown the injury marks on Dabholkar's body, the witness said.

The hearing will continue on March 11.