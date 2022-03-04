STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NDA-ruled Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI: Sources

The BJP is part of the ruling coalition, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister and National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NDA-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth state to withdraw the general consent to the CBI for investigation, top agency officials told a parliamentary panel on Thursday, according to sources.

Earlier, Mizoram and seven states governed by non-NDA parties -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala -- had withdrawn the general consent to the premier investigation agency.

The BJP is part of the ruling coalition, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister and National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma.

Top agency officials told the parliamentary panel that 150 requests for investigation into various cases in these eight states are pending.

These cases include matters related to bank fraud, cheating, forgery and misappropriation of funds, the agency officials said.

CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal and other top officials of the agency deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, chaired by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, on the subject of demand for grants for the financial year 2022-23.

When some members questioned about the withdrawal of the general consent to the CBI, the agency officials informed them that so far nine states have withdrawn the general consent with Meghalaya being the latest one, sources in the panel told PTI.

To further queries on the issue, the officials informed the panel that the withdrawal of general consent is impacting its functioning.

The agency officials said that it has to seek consent from these states case by case and that the process takes a long time in many cases.

The CBI's functioning is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and therefore it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the state government concerned before beginning to investigate a crime in a state.

The consent of the state government can be either case-specific or general.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI National Democratic Alliance National People's Party Conrad Sangma BJP
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp