STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NHRC notice to Bihar government over reports of groundwater contamination in 31 of 38 districts

The Human Rights Council has taken suo moto cognisance of a media report quoting the recent Bihar Economic survey report that was tabled in the state assembly.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image used for representation only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar government over reports that groundwater is contaminated with chemicals in 31 of its 38 districts, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the NHRC said, it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report quoting the recent Bihar Economic Survey report 2021-22, tabled in the state Assembly.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and secretary, public health engineering department, Bihar government, seeking a report within six weeks.

According to the report, in 31 of the 38 districts of the state, the "groundwater is contaminated with arsenic, fluoride and excessive iron".

These may be causing serious health hazards, including, problems related to the liver and kidneys.

According to the media report, in all these districts, the rural areas, in particular, are more impacted, the statement said.

The report has sought safety measures taken to provide potable water in those districts, and also the implementation of the scheme under 'Har-Ghar-Jal-Nal-Yojana'.

The Commission has also asked the Bihar State Pollution Control Board to submit the report on the random sampling of groundwater, it said.

The media report, carried on March 3, also revealed that the groundwater in 30,272 rural wards is "chemically contaminated".

And, 4,742 rural wards in 14 districts situated along the Ganges are particularly affected by arsenic, 3,791 rural wards in 11 districts are affected by fluoride, and nine Koshi basin districts and a few areas in other districts have excessive iron, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission Groundwater contamination
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp