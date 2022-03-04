STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition united in support to government's rescue ops

Delay in launch of evacuation, growing Russia-China camaraderie come up for discussion at Parl panel meeting

Published: 04th March 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Prem Chand Gupta and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi leave after attending the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine  received unanimous support at the Consultative Committee on External Affairs even as some opposition MPs questioned the delay in launching the operation and expressed concern about the growing Russia-China proximity and its impact 
on India.

At the meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed the committee members on the government’s efforts for evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Nine MPs from six political parties attended the meeting.

‘‘Just completed an MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine,’’ Jaishankar tweeted.

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, who attended the meeting said that the government did not take effective steps on time regarding students stranded in Ukraine and that India should have acted more quickly to evacuate the stranded people. ‘‘Initially, advisories were not clear but confusing, and that students decided to stay back. Government should have used India’s goodwill to mediate between Russia and Ukraine so that the violence would have stopped,’’ sources said, quoting the MPs.  

In a war, Rahul said, the country cannot adopt the partisan approach and should remain neutral to ensure safe passage. He also expressed concern over the growing China Russia proximity and the geopolitical effect on the LAC.

Some of the MPs talked about the lower number of flights available in Ukraine at the beginning, which, they said, lead to an increase in fares. ‘‘Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost. We urged MEA to issue a more detailed statement than usual,’’ tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said all stand united in the efforts to bring our students back home.

