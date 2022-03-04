PSA against Hurriyat hardliner, jailed

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference vice-chairman Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar was arrested by police and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Gulzar was booked under the PSA for giving provocative statements to the Pakistani media on Kashmir and trying to disturb peace and tranquillity in Srinagar and the Valley, the police said.

The Hurriyat hardliner was detained and taken to the Central Jail in Srinagar. After the death of Syed Ali Geelani, the Hurriyat had appointed Gulzar and jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah as vice-chairmen while jailed Masrat Alam was made the chairman.

According to the police dossier, Gulzar was conducting meetings with Hurriyat workers to convince them to continue activities in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. “He wielded considerable clout in secessionist circles to decide the strategy to formulate programs to create law and order problems,” it reads .

The PSA allows for the detention without a formal charge and without trial. The detained person do not have the right to move a bail application.