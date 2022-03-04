STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PSA against Hurriyat hardliner, jailed

Hurriyat Conference vice-chairman Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar was arrested by police and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Published: 04th March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference vice-chairman Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar was arrested by police and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Gulzar was booked under the PSA for giving provocative statements to the Pakistani media on Kashmir and trying to disturb peace and tranquillity in Srinagar and the Valley, the police said.

The Hurriyat hardliner was detained and taken to the Central Jail in Srinagar. After the death of Syed Ali Geelani, the Hurriyat had appointed Gulzar and jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah as vice-chairmen while jailed Masrat Alam was made the chairman.

According to the police dossier, Gulzar was conducting meetings with Hurriyat workers to convince them to continue activities in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. “He wielded considerable clout in secessionist circles to decide the strategy to formulate programs to create law and order problems,” it reads .
The PSA allows for the detention without a formal charge and without trial. The detained person do not have the right to move a bail application. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSA Pakistan Pakistan Media
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp