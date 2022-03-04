Seven killed, eight injured in explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur

By Express News Service

PATNA: At least seven persons died and eight others were hurt in a powerful explosion in a house in Bihar's Bhagalpur late on Thursday, police said Friday.

At least three houses were badly damaged in the explosion.

Bhagalpur deputy inspector general (DIG) Sujeet Kumar said the injured have been admitted to a local government hospital. Efforts were on to remove debris from the spot.

The incident took place in Kajwali Chak locality at around 11.35 am on Thursday when the family members of one Mahendra Mandal were engaged in making firecrackers.

The impact of the explosion was felt in a radius of 4 km.

The DIG said the bomb disposal squad and a team of forensic experts have rushed to the site. Prima facie the incident appeared to have been caused due to explosion during the manufacture of firecrackers.