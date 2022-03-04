STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP only party to raise issue of unemployment in polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav 

The 82-year-old founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party said his party has always worked for the poor, the youth and the neglected section of the society.

Published: 04th March 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday alleged discrimination on caste basis and atrocities on poor as he hit the campaign trail for party candidates in Jaunpur for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In his second public address for the seven-phase UP polls, the 82-year-old founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party said his party has always worked for the poor, the youth and the neglected section of the society.

"The country is faced with big challenges today including those of discrimination of the basis of caste and injustice, atrocities being committed against the poor," he said.

Yadav, Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri, said there is no special facility for the poor, the educated youth are jobless, while farmers who produce crops do not get adequate prices for their produce.

"In such a situation, the biggest responsibility lies with the Samajwadi Party.

The party has always worked for poor, youth, uneducated and the ignored section of society," Yadav, father of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, said.

"A challenge in front of you is that farmers do not get adequate price for their crops despite putting in such hard work. They are not getting any benefit. Farmers are being neglected. Educated youth are not getting jobs. Similarly, several other sections are being ignored today," he said.

He said the SP has only targeted to work for the poor, the neglected, the farmers and those in need of support get special facilities so that it can make the country proud.

"This is the target of Samajwadi Party," the three-term former UP chief minister said.

He also claimed that it was only his party which is raising the issue of unemployment in the state, saying if the SP forms the government it would provide jobs and opportunities to youth to serve the people.

With a large turnout of people at the event, Yadav said the situation proves people have faith in the Samajwadi Party.

"Their faith is right because the Samajwadi Party does what it says. It delivers on the promises it makes unlike other parties," the party patron said.

Raising pitch for the business community, he said when traders work more the public will also get more facilities.

He assured support to the business community if the SP forms the government in the state.

"See the condition today, there is violence somewhere and somewhere atrocity being committed.

There is also caste discrimination. There is no question of caste, the Samajwadi Party will take along all human beings," Yadav said.

He was in Jaunpur to drum up support for SP candidate Lucky Yadav, the son of his long-time associate Parasnath Yadav, who is contesting from the Malhani assembly seat in Jaunpur district.

Malhani, which had elected Lucky Yadav to the Uttar Pradesh assembly in the by polls in November 2020, goes to polls in the seventh and last phase of state elections on March 7.

The election result will be declared on March 10.

