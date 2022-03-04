STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special MP-MLA court issues arrest warrant against UP minister Mohsin Raza in 32-year-old case

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the special MP MLA court Ambrish Kumar Srivastva Thursday issued the arrest warrant against the Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister.

Mohsin Raza

Yogi Adityanath’s lone Muslim minister, Mohsin Raza. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special MP-MLA court Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza in connection with a case related to assaulting a person in 1989.

The court had earlier rejected his application for exemption from appearance and fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing.

The court found that the case was listed for recording of defense evidence but Raza was not present in the court and instead his lawyer moved another application for exemption from his appearance.

Rejecting the application, the court observed that there was no adequate reason for his absence from trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, a man named Lallan had lodged the case against Raza and another person with Wazirganj police on May 19, 1989.

It was alleged that the complainant was driving a truck when the two accused took him out from the vehciles and badly assaulted him.

