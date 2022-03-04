STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Telangana CM KCR hands over cheques to kin of 2 Galwan martyrs in Ranchi

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren talks with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

To fulfil his promise, Rao came to Jharkhand from the national capital and handed over the cheques to the kin of two martyred jawans at the official residence of Soren.

The soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekhar Rao Galwan martyrs
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp