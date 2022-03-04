STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to send Yogi Adityanath back to mutt: Mayawati lashes out at UP CM

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will form the government in the state and send Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "back to his mutt", alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level.

She also slammed a section of the media and accused it of bringing out exit polls in favour of the BJP and other rival parties of the BSP.

"Seeing this turnout and its enthusiasm, I can say that you are set to bring the BSP back to power and make your 'behenji' the chief minister for the fifth time, and send Yogi back to his mutt, his rightful place," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at an election meeting here.

On explaining why it was important to dethrone Adityanath, Mayawati said his "casteist and narrow mindset" was evident during his five years of governance which, according to her, has ignored Dalits and other backward classes "at every level".

"Besides, this government has paid no attention to the development and security of Muslims…framed them in fake cases and ruined them," she said.

Mayawati alleged that the Adityanath government also discriminated against the upper castes, especially the Brahmins.

Warning her electorate against the designs of her political opponents, Mayawati said they have been using the media, opinion polls and surveys for creating an atmosphere in favour of their party and asked people to not get "misled".

"Polling of the sixth phase is going on today and in the voting done so far, we have been getting a very good report in favour of the BSP. When the results are declared, the media, which has already sidelined the BSP, will realise its mistake," she said.

She sought to know whether the "casteist media" was not able to see the "surging crowd" at the polls.

"In UP, people have come out to listen to me in large numbers everywhere. In western UP, during the first two rounds of elections, it was very cold, even then, people had come out to listen to me," she said.

Seeing this crowd, it seems the BSP will definitely come to power and your desire for a peaceful life, development and livelihood will be realised, she added.

