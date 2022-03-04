STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine conflict: IAF's IL-76 planes kept on standby to evacuate Indians out of Russia 

Indians stranded in eastern Ukrainian cities, where the fighting is the heaviest, cannot move to the western border of Ukraine, the IAF is planning to evacuate them from Moscow.

Published: 04th March 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Government officials welcome Indian citizens upon their arrival from crisis-hit Afghanistan by Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, at Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept two IL-76 military transport aircraft on standby to evacuate Indians who are stranded in conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian cities like Sumy and Kharkiv from the Russian capital Moscow, officials said on Friday.

As the Indians stranded in eastern Ukrainian cities, where the fighting is the heaviest, cannot move to the western border of Ukraine, the IAF is planning to evacuate them from Moscow with the help of Russian military forces, the officials noted.

Till now, India has been evacuating its citizens from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary as the Ukrainian airspace has remained shut since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began.

Two IL-76 aircraft -- which are of Russian origin -- have been kept on standby so that they can immediately depart for Moscow and evacuate Indians, the officials added.

Till date, the IAF has evacuated a total of 1,428 Indians on seven flights from Ukraine's western neighbouring countries.

These seven flights were operated through US-origin C-17 planes.

India on Thursday said it was primarily focusing on the evacuation of its nationals from the besieged city of Kharkiv and other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine amid an increasing Russian military offensive in the region.

At a media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around 1,000 Indians reached Pisochyn from Kharkiv following the urgent advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday.

"We estimate that a few hundred people still remain in Kharkiv despite our advisory," Bagchi said, adding that "unfortunately" there has been a fresh outbreak of violence in the city on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force Ukraine evacuation
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp