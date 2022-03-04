STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 

The IAF joined the government's Operation Ganga on Thursday morning when it brought 798 Indians on four evacuation flights from Ukraine's neighbouring nations.

Published: 04th March 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated three flights from Romania and Hungary to the Hindon airbase near here between Thursday night and Friday morning carrying 630 Indians who were stranded amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The IAF joined the government's Operation Ganga on Thursday morning when it brought 798 Indians on four evacuation flights from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow to Hindon airbase.

Till date, the IAF has evacuated a total of 1,428 Indians on seven flights, all of which have been operated through its C-17 aircraft.

"Three more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindon airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary," the IAF said on Twitter on Friday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

