Ukraine war may affect India too, need to be alert: Dr Veerendra Hegde

He said that going by the present scenario, it is too premature to know when the war will end, as there are chances of it extending to other neighbouring countries of Ukraine and Russia.

Published: 04th March 2022 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

View of the sunset through windows that have been sealed to avoid the bursting of glass from possible shockwaves in central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Negligence regarding the Ukraine-Russia war may be a wrong move as India is likely to face the heat of the war. 

We the citizens of India should be alert and be prepared to bail ourselves out of the problems that may arise in future, was the opinion of Dharmadhikari of Dharmastala Dr D Veerendra Hegde on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that going by the present scenario, it is too premature to know when the war will end, as there are chances of it extending to other neighbouring countries of Ukraine and Russia so we should be alert and be prepared to protect our citizens. 

We too should be prepared to evacuate the stranded population in case of expansion of the warzone, he advised.

Highly ambitious Russia is dreaming of forming USSR again, which once was disintegrated, hence they are waging war against their neighbours and the war against Ukraine is a part of it. 

This will really create problems in future and hence we want to safeguard the interests of our students and nationals staying in the Ukraine, Russia and other surrounding countries, he advised.

World peace need of the hour

Advocating the need of world peace , Dr Hegde said: "We have to pray for immediate ceasefire and peace in the world, as it is the only solution for the survival of Humanity."

"We are facing the heat of the war as our students and nationals are stranded there. Repercussions will grave as the international prices of the crude oil will skyrocket and it will pinch our pockets in future with the increase in inflation affecting the lives of common man," he explained.

Backing the Central government over the evacuation of the Indian students from the warzone, he said: "We should have evacuated the students much earlier. A small negligence has put us in big trouble."

He also said: "Now we want to be on high alert and keep a close watch on the war situation, in case the war spreads over other countries around Ukraine, we should be prepared to evacuate Indians situated there."

The best thing at the moment is to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine as early as possible and there should be safe passage for the Indian nationals along with the other foreign nationals situated in Ukraine, he added. He also expressed grief over the death of Indian medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyana Goudara.

