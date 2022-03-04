STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal government issues notification to regulate app cab services 

The order said that the city taxi fare as notified by the transport department for the current year will be the base fare chargeable to customers availing app cab aggregator service.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Taxi drivers waiting for customers at Tiruchy international airport

Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has issued a notification to regulate app cab services in the state, which include provisions of fines and temporary cancellation of aggregator's license in view of allegations of an excess surge in fares and cancellation of rides by drivers.

The order said that the city taxi fare as notified by the transport department for the current year will be the base fare chargeable to customers availing app cab aggregator service.

"The aggregator shall be permitted to charge a fare 50 per cent lower than the base fare and a maximum surge pricing of 50 per cent above the base fare," it said.

The notification, dated March 3, said that no passenger will be charged for dead mileage, except when the distance for availing the ride is more than three km and the fare will be charged only from the point of boarding to the point of alighting.

"On cancellation of a booking by a driver, subsequent to accepting the ride on the App, a penalty of ten per cent of the total fare not exceeding Rs 100 shall be imposed, when such cancellation is made without valid reason," it said.

The order also said that the competent authority may suspend the license of an aggregator suo motu or on a complaint which will not be less than ten days and not exceed six months at a time in case of failure to ensure safety of the rider or the driver, repetitive instances of financial inconsistencies with regard to fares charged, unjustified imposition of surge pricing and if it fails to comply with contractual obligations towards the drivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Base fare Cab App regulations Excess surge charge
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp