Will Modi’s charisma ward off anger against Varanasi MLAs?

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

VARANASI: “Only in death will I be separated from Banaras... I’m proud of Banaras and have full trust in its people. I would be luckiest if I die while serving Banaras,” the galvanising speech of PM Narendra Modi on Sunday has not only energised the party workers but also the residents of this ancient city.

Four days later, the people of Varanasi are waiting for the PM to aggressively campaign for BJP candidates over the next two days on all eight seats which were won by the party in 2017. One important question crisscrossing the minds of the residents is, what will finally prevail, the popularity of Modi or the anti-incumbency against most of the sitting MLAs?

Rajesh Gupta, a middle-aged book shop owner, says: “We love Modiji and can give our lives for him, but can’t say so for most of the sitting BJP MLAs. If Modiji doesn’t come and campaign here, barring two to three candidates, none will win. It’s sad that even after ushering in development in our city, the PM has to work hard for the victory of his party candidates, most of whom should have ideally been replaced.”

Just a short distance away at Sonarpura crossing, roadside fruit seller Babloo Sonkar, too, is a proud Modi backer. “Modiji is our hero, my kids who go to English school love him as their grandpa. But we don’t have any faith in the BJP candidates, particularly sitting MLA from Varanasi South Neelkanth Tiwari.”

But with Modi now set to campaign for the BJP candidates in Varanasi, many residents say they will vote for the saffron party. “We might be dejected with sitting MLAs, but that doesn’t mean we will vote against the BJP. We will finally vote for Modiji and BJP only,” said DK Pal, a Bengali man living in Shivala locality.