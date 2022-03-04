STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman attempts self-immolation outside Mantralaya to seek cancellation of FIR

The woman, a resident of Vikhroli Parksite area, came to Mantralaya and demanded cancellation of the FIR registered against her at the Parksite police station.

Published: 04th March 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old woman attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, to demand cancellation of an FIR registered against her, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to her, she has been falsely implicated in the case, he said.

"As she felt that she is not getting justice, she poured kerosene and tried to set herself ablaze around 5.30 pm," he said, adding police personnel, who were posted near Mantralaya, stopped her and took her into custody.

The woman was then taken to the Marine Drive police station, where an FIR for attempt to suicide under section 309 of IPC was registered against her.

After counselling, the woman was allowed to go home, he said.

