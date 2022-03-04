STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth sexually harassed girl in school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The accused absconded when the victim raised her voice, police said adding that they are searching for the accused.

Published: 04th March 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:47 AM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A schoolgirl was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth in her classroom in a village under Kotwali police station in the district, police said on Friday.

A case was registered after the victim's father filed a complaint against the youth and alleged that he sexually harassed her on Thursday and fled the scene, they said.

The accused absconded when the victim raised her voice, police said adding that they are searching for the accused.

In another case, a private school teacher and manager have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court for raping an eight-year-old schoolgirl on Thursday, police said.

Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime Muzaffarnagar Crime Crime Against Minors
