2022 Assembly polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda confident of BJP win in all states except Punjab

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Amit Shah claimed that the BJP will get mandates to form government in four states. “There would be no need to seek support from anyone for the formation of governments in UP and other states wherein the BJP is in power. In UP, the fruitful implementation of all development schemes and highly improved law and order situations have given us resounding assurance of a mandate,” Shah said. All the claims of opposite parties in all the four states would prove a damp-squib, he added.

Replying to a specific query, Shah said that good works being done to evacuate the students from war-hit Ukraine under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supervision have also yielded support for the BJP.

Shah said: "Manipur is going to be the second state in the Northeast after Assam to form the government on its own. In Goa and Uttarakhand, the BJP will comfortably form the government while in Punjab, the party will make encouraging progress on all 65 seats contested along with its allies,” he said.

On being asked whether the BJP would consider seeking the support of Jayant Chaudhary's RLD in UP if needed to form the government, Shah categorically said: “We will not seek the support of anyone in UP and other three states. But in politics, the opportunity to anyone does not cease”.

Everyone should remember that the days of dynastic politics have gone as PM Modi has heralded a new era of 'politics of performances', Shah said.

Nadda highlighted that the main focus area of the party was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy, and the farmers among other sectors.

"The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states where we currently have a government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors," said Nadda.

He said, "In these four states, another major focus was on the development of educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. In Uttar Pradesh, five airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started."

2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10.