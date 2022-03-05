STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 lakh register as unorganised sector workers in U’khand

These manual labourers comprise 36% of total 82.66 lakh voters in the hill state. However, officials of the labour department said they all cannot be the voters in Uttarakhand.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:   More than 28.63 lakh people have registered as workers involved in jobs in unorganised sectors in Uttarakhand. These manual labourers comprise 36% of total 82.66 lakh voters in the hill state. 
However, officials of the labour department said they all cannot be the voters in Uttarakhand.

“These workers include those who have settled in the state over the years or travel/live here to earn their living,” said S K Khetwal, labour commissioner. Officials said the registrations are in progress on e-shram website of the Government of India to collect nationwide data of the workers from the unorganised sector.

“Uttarakhand has been given the target of 31.50 lakh, which we will achieve soon. The registration is being done along with linkage of Aadhaar cards and bank accounts of the workers,” Khetwal added.   Uttarakhand has over 8.42 lakh voters registered as unemployed making it more than 10 per cent of the total voters.

